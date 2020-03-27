NFL owners should be writing big checks to aid with COVID-19 relief efforts

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is contributing money to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. The contribution was announced in a way that makes it not immediately clear exactly how much the NFL is contributing. But it is clear that, if Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, can donate $5 million, the billionaires who own and operate the league could be doing more.

The league is touting on its official website, and in an item picked up by the Associated Press, the creation of a PSA regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the donation of $35 million. At first blush, it looks like the league has given $35 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The more accurate characterization, as the league acknowledges, is that the National Football League Players Association, clubs, owners and players have combined to donate more than $35 million.

That specific nuance easily can get lost in generalities. And it has. The first line of the AP item inaccurately declares, for example, that “[t]he NFL has released a public service announcement in conjunction with an announcement of a donation of more than $35 million in COVID-19 relief aid.” The Sports Business Daily headline says incorrectly says, “NFL releases PSA in conjunction with $35 million donation.”

In reality, the NFL’s donation, through the NFL Foundation, is $3.4 million, less than 10 percent of the amount for which the NFL widely is receiving credit. And Drew and Brittany Brees have donated $5 million.

Charitable giving is and always will be an intensely personal decision. Some prefer to handle the issue quietly, in the biblically-preferred do-not-let-your-left-hand-know-what-your-right-hand-is-doing style. But there’s real value in publicizing certain donations, since it will inspire others to do the same.

Or, as the case may be, it will shame others to do the same. Sure, the stock market has been down lately. But the people who own NFL franchises are uniquely positioned to write huge checks without blinking. If Drew and Brittany Brees can write a $5 million check (and they surely blinked at least once or twice when doing so), every other NFL owner should be donating at least $5 million each.

This is the public-health and economic challenge of our lifetimes. Those who have accumulated or inherited gigantic wealth need to do their fair share to help preserve the country that has provided the platform for their success. And those who have platforms that can be used to shake the trees in order to get people of means to do more should be shaking those trees violently.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “NFL owners should be writing big checks to aid with COVID-19 relief efforts

  1. Agreed. These guys hand out 40 million to busts every day, what’s 5 million to save peoples lives.

  2. Yeah if a single player can donate 5 million then the league looks bad for only giving 3.4 million. Brees just donated 20% of his annual salary.

  3. I’ve been saying this since the Broncos donated a whole 500K after signing their FA’s to multi million dollar contracts.

  4. Especially since if they can spend a few million to help, maybe it’ll actually save their season and they can make money this fall.

  5. $5 million cash is a lot of cash. Players like Drew Brees get huge salaries. A lot of owners don’t really work/earn a salary. Sure they are all worth billions but most of that worth isn’t in liquid assets. If Arthur Blank sells a bunch of Home Depot stock to donate $5 million cash, there is a decent chance that does more harm than good for society as home depot’s stock probably plummets and maybe their credit rating goes down. Then they might need to lay off workers.

    Not saying they can’t or shouldn’t be donating more. But your comparison ignores the fact that wealth is very different than cash. See Art Modell being forced to sell to Bisciotti as a good example of the difference between wealth and liquidity.

  6. I rarely agree with Mike Florio…but in this case, he has nailed it. The NFL has been skimming huge profits for 50 years…now its time to pay back to the fans and the general public which has been subject to so many tax reliefs, bond issues, and state and federal give aways to “keep the shield” in tact that it is ridiculous. EVERY club needs to give…and give BIG, to account for the overt profiteering that the NFL has foisted upon the public for all these years.

    The people need your help NFL…now give it…or fold.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!