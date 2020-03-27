Randall Cobb calls Deshaun Watson “a winner,” which sold him on Houston

Getty Images

Receiver Randall Cobb could have gone back to the Cowboys. He chose to leave for Houston despite Dallas hiring his former head coach in Green Bay.

When the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy, everyone assumed Cobb would return for a second season.

“One of the special things about Dallas [was] they gave me that opportunity,” Cobb said on a conference call with Houston reporters Friday. “They made the decision a little bit tough to either go back to Dallas, or Houston. I was excited about the opportunity to come to Houston, but Dallas definitely did give me that opportunity. I thank that organization for believing in me still and giving me that chance.”

Cobb, 29, played 15 games last season and made 55 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns.

After playing with Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott, Cobb now gets a chance to catch passes from Deshuan Watson. That was one of the lures of Houston.

“The reason I picked the Texans is, obviously, I think that you look at what they’ve been able to do over the past few years,” Cobb said. “[They] went to the playoffs four of the past five times. At this point in my career, I still don’t have a ring, so I want to be in a situation where I have that possibility. I think when you look at Deshaun and what he’s been able to do since he’s been in the league, I’ve been really impressed from afar watching him. He has tremendous ability. He’s a winner. He’s won at every level, from high school to college. I think he has that ability to take us to a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of something special with him.”