Randall Cobb hasn’t passed physical, hasn’t signed contract

Getty Images

In one of the stranger signs of these strangest of times, the Texans have announced the acquisition receiver Randall Cobb, added him to the roster, and made him available to the media for a conference call even though he has yet to sign a contract with the team and thus is not a member of it.

Cobb, who started his career with the Packers and played for the Cowboys last year, has yet to sign a contract because he has yet to take a physical. Cobb explained this odd dynamic during his introductory (but not really) press conference.

“I still haven’t had my physical yet, so I actually haven’t signed,” Cobb said. “I live out in L.A. in the offseason right now. Everything is shut down out here, and I haven’t had the opportunity to [go to] a doctor’s office and get my physical yet.”

So he’s a Texan, but he’s not a Texan. And until he’s officially a Texan, he won’t be a Texan and may never be a Texan.

But he’s still a Texan.