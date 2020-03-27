Report: Michael Brockers a free agent again after Ravens deal breaks down

Getty Images

For the second time in as many days, a deal that was thought to be done has fallen through.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the Ravens will not be completing their deal with defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

There were concerns about the condition of his ankle, when they were finally able to view the results of a physical. Such physicals are more complicated this year, since players can’t meet with team doctors because of rules implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Brockers had initially agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal, as part of a big makeover up front which including trading for Calais Campbell and extending his contract.

As aggressive as they were early in free agency, the market is picked over now, making it harder to find a replacement. They also lost Michael Pierce to the Vikings in free agency and traded Chris Wormley to the Steelers.

Yesterday, the Jaguars’ deal with cornerback Darqueze Dennard fell through, another one that seemed buttoned up early in the process.