Sean Lee confident Cowboys will take care of Dak Prescott

The Cowboys made a good offer to linebacker Sean Lee to bring him back this month, and Lee thinks there’s a good offer coming for quarterback Dak Prescott as well.

Lee said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he and his teammates have no reason to worry about whether Prescott will be there whenever offseason work starts, because Jerry Jones will get a contract with Prescott done.

“I don’t think we talk about it much at all. I think we obviously know how great of a player Dak is, how great of a leader he is,” Lee said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And what he’s done for us, really carried us in a lot of ways the last couple of years. We know it’s a matter of time for them to figure out contract situations like that. I think we’ve all been through those or had teammates go through situations like this. And there’s a lot of rhetoric and there’s a lot of talk in the media, but you know when you have a great player like Dak and you have an organization like the Cowboys that takes care of players, it’s a matter of time.”

Prescott isn’t going anywhere, given that the Cowboys put the exclusive franchise tag on him. How soon a long-term deal that will have Prescott ready to get to work remains to be seen, but Lee seems to think the Cowboys will have no problems getting it done.