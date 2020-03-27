Shaq Barrett: Winning a Super Bowl in Tampa would be “perfect”

Getty Images

Until two weeks ago, no one was betting on the Buccaneers to contend in 2020. Then, Tom Brady happened.

Now, it doesn’t seem far fetched.

Tampa Bay believes. The Bucs believe. Vegas believes.

“Everybody knows it’s a possibility now,” Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett said SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sport Radio on Friday. “It just ups everything. We know we have a great leader back there. He’s been doing it a long time, and coming from a winning organization, he knows how to win. He knows how to win tough games. He’s been in every situation. So to have him back there is going to help us out.”

The Bucs’ only Super Bowl championship came in the 2002 season. Since then, they are 107-165 and have have had two postseason appearances, none in the past 12 seasons.

Brady’s signing changes everything from season ticket sales to the team’s Super Bowl odds to the feelings inside the team facility (whenever it reopens).

“I instantly thought that we were going to be in the Super Bowl,” Barrett said of his reaction when he heard about Brady’s signing. “Like, we’re a contender now. There’s nothing holding us back but ourselves. We got everything we need.”

The Bucs host the Super Bowl. Of course, no team ever has played a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Brady and the Bucs could be the first.

“That would feel amazing,” Barrett said. “But going is not enough. If we were to finish with a win, it would be perfect.”