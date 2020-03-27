Report: Shelby Harris returning to Broncos on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Broncos have reached agreement on a one-year deal with Shelby Harris that has a maximum value of $3.25 million and includes $2.5 million in guarantees, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Harris was one of the highest-ranked players on PFT’s original top 100 list remaining. He ranks 57th.

The defensive lineman has spent the past three seasons in Denver.

Harris, 28, has played all possible 48 games for the Broncos, including making 16 starts last season. He recorded career highs in tackles (49), sacks (six) and pass breakups (nine).

The Raiders made Harris a seventh-round choice in 2014, and he played two seasons for Oakland. He spent time with the Jets and Cowboys in 2016 but didn’t see any action.

In his career, Harris has 136 tackles, 14 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 16 pass breakups.