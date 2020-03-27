Tajae Sharpe likes opportunity with Vikings in wake of Stefon Diggs trade

Getty Images

Tajae Sharpe became the first wideout to join the Vikings since the team traded Stefon Diggs last week and the decision to deal Diggs to the Bills helped him make up his mind about going to Minnesota.

Sharpe signed a one-year deal to become part of a wide receiver depth chart that is unsettled behind Adam Thielen. After seeing his role shrink over the last couple of seasons with the Titans, he called the chance at a bigger role “an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up.”

“The opportunity that’s being presented with Diggs being traded, having kind of a void to fill at the receiver position, I felt like I had the opportunity to come in here and compete for a starting spot,” Sharpe said on a conference call, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “That’s all that you can ask for is the opportunity to come in and compete, to prove your worth. I feel like with Coach Kubiak and with him running the offense and the success that he’s had for all these years, I just feel like this is the best spot for me to be.”

Bisi Johnson is the only receiver on the roster other than Thielen who played more than 71 snaps last season, although the makeup of the group is likely to change during a draft that’s deep with well-regarded receiving prospects.