Trent Sieg signs tender with Raiders

Several Raiders’ signings became official Friday.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, safety Jeff Heath and defensive end Carl Nassib now are Raiders. Long snapper Trent Sieg remains a Raider.

Sieg, 24, has signed his exclusive rights tender.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, playing 31 of 32 games.

Sieg entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2018. The Ravens waived him out of the preseason.

The Raiders signed him after the season opener, and he has served as their long snapper since.