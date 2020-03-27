Vikings push back season ticket payments until June

Getty Images

The Vikings are the latest team to give their customers a break during the coronavirus outbreak.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the Vikings sent a memo to season-ticket holders to tell them that final payments on season tickets have been pushed back to June 1. They were originally scheduled for April 15.

It’s a common-sense move for teams, which will still get their money, but on a more humane timeline for the customers who have far less in the way of economic security that sports team owners.

“While we have every expectation of playing a full schedule in 2020, we will continue to communicate any further updates if the situation changes,” the team also wrote in the memo.

That’s a bit of an ominous note, but the general response from NFL teams has been cautious optimism.