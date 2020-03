Getty Images

The Vikings have reached an agreement with offensive guard Dakota Dozier, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The one-year, $1 million deal will return Dozier to Minnesota for a second season.

He spent his first five seasons with the Jets.

In 2019, Dozier played 16 games with four starts. He saw action on 362 offensive snaps and 73 on special teams for the Vikings.

Dozier, 28, has appeared in 53 career games with 11 starts.