What will Xavier Rhodes do for the Colts in 2020?

The Colts made a couple of uncharacteristic moves during the first week of free agency, plunking down big money for quarterback Philip Rivers and giving up a first-round pick (and plunking down big money) for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. This week, they went bargain shopping for cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

So what will Rhodes do for the Colts? A first-round pick in 2013, Rhodes had some very good years and, more recently, some not-so-good years with the Vikings. He has a history of locking down the likes of Julio Jones. More recently, Rhodes had become a penalty magnet and a source of regular frustration for coach Mike Zimmer.

Rhodes nevertheless made it, somehow, to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

The Vikings reportedly had hoped to bring him back at a lesser salary after cutting him before the start of the league year, but he opted for a one-year, $5 million deal with the Colts. It will be interesting to see what he does in Indy, especially when facing the Vikings, which the Colts are scheduled to do in 2020.

When Rhodes sees his former teammates, he may not recognize many of the defensive backs. Cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander have left Minnesota for Cincinnati, and safety Andrew Sendejo has signed with the Browns. Franchise-tagged safety Anthony Harris reportedly is available via trade.