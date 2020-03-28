Aaron Rodgers nearly was stuck in Peru

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly ended up stuck in Peru earlier this month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on Friday that he and three traveling companions exited the South American country on March 18, just before the airport closed.

“That was quite the ordeal,” Rodgers said, via Reuters. “Have you seen the movie Argo? . . . The scene at the end where they’re racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn’t have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there was some moments where we worried we were not going to get out.”

Rodgers explained that having a private plane made it easier to get out of the country.