Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former NFL QB, dies of COVID-19

Bobby Hebert Sr., the father of former NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert Jr., died from COVID-19 on Saturday, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports. Hebert Sr. was 81.

Hebert Jr. played for the Saints and Falcons and now serves as an analyst for WWL Radio in New Orleans.

He and his wife, Jojo, released a statement that “our hearts are broken” and Hebert credited his father for being “the reason I made it” to the NFL.

Hebert Jr. described his father’s battle with the coronavirus during a recent appearance on WWL, saying Hebert Sr. was a “fighter” who survived colon cancer, multiple strokes and a birth defect that required open-heart surgery.

Our thoughts are with the Hebert family.