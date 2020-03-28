Cam Newton posts video of throwing session, with a new message

Getty Images

Four days after the Panthers dumped quarterback Cam Newton, he continues to prepare for his second act. But he wants one thing to be clear: He’s no long shot.

“People love a good underdog story,” Newton said on Instagram with his trademark tough-to-decipher font. “This ain’t that. Sh-t, I been a dog.”

Indeed he has. If healthy, Newton remains one of the best quarterback in football. Accompanying his message are several videos of him dropping back and throwing. He looks fine.

Of course, that’s not the same as doing it on a football field in full uniform at full speed against full-size defenders. But that’s months away. He’s still only 30, he looks like he always has, and the sooner the Chargers get him signed, the lesser the chance that someone else will realize, “Damn, that guy is better than the guy we currently have.”