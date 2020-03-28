Cam Newton posts video of throwing session, with a new message

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

Four days after the Panthers dumped quarterback Cam Newton, he continues to prepare for his second act. But he wants one thing to be clear: He’s no long shot.

“People love a good underdog story,” Newton said on Instagram with his trademark tough-to-decipher font. “This ain’t that. Sh-t, I been a dog.”

Indeed he has. If healthy, Newton remains one of the best quarterback in football. Accompanying his message are several videos of him dropping back and throwing. He looks fine.

Of course, that’s not the same as doing it on a football field in full uniform at full speed against full-size defenders. But that’s months away. He’s still only 30, he looks like he always has, and the sooner the Chargers get him signed, the lesser the chance that someone else will realize, “Damn, that guy is better than the guy we currently have.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Cam Newton posts video of throwing session, with a new message

  1. Hasn’t been one of best in league since MVP of 2015. Lifetime and numerous injuries ago.

  2. That would be a quality signing for LA but would it fill that stadium? Excitement is meh.

    Giants are trying to convince Logan Ryan to be their starting FS. That’s more exciting than this.

  3. For all the Cam bashers, the guy has been so beat up and injured and if anyone ever had shoulder surgery it is not a bounce right back deal. I can’t imagine how much it would hurt throwing a football. It hurt so much he had to change the way he threw. He had to go, he had become the face of the teams failures regardless of how much or how little his wounds have healed. I wish him luck and hope he was careful with his money. It might be time to pull an “ Andrew Luck” and take care of his body and his family. We’ll soon see.

  5. This is not 2015 dude, even if healthy he is farrrrrrr from being one of the best quarterbacks in football. Did selling out to corporate years ago melt your brain? That’s my question

  6. Except he’s not one of the best. He wasn’t even the best in his MVP year. Career sub 60% passer. 86.1 career rating. That’s just “meh” in this day and age. Has played eight full seasons and has had a losing record in five of them.

    He’s not that good. But he thinks he is.

  7. So the moment Cam throws 2 picks and goes 12-28, it will be because some part of him is injured…..not because he stinks.

  8. Gotta agree to that….best at what…runnin for one yard td’s then acting like he just beat the world even when he was loosin…and the Superbowl fumble…does not appear anyone else thinks he’s all that…

  9. Does anyone want him to be the face of their franchize and assume the injury risk he presents?

  10. Indeed he has. If healthy, Newton remains one of the best quarterback in football.
    ———————-

    Repeating this narrative doesn’t make it true. I sometimes wonder if you watch football. He might be the most overrated, overhyped QB ever. Three winning seasons…never two in a row. Elite QBs do a lot more than that with some of the teams they had.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!