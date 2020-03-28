Darius Jennings signing with Chargers

Getty Images

Receiver Darius Jennings agreed to terms with the Chargers, his agent, Ed Wasielewski, tweeted.

Jennings, 27, appeared in eight games for the Titans last season. He caught two passes for 17 yards, while returning nine kickoffs for a 21.8 yards average.

He played 50 offensive snaps and 97 on special teams.

The Browns signed Jennings as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He played four games with one start as a rookie, catching 14 passes for 117 yards, while averaging 22.6 yards on seven kickoff returns.

He did not play a game in 2016 or 2017 while bouncing around from the Browns to the Bears to the Jets and to the Titans.

Jennings played all 16 games for the Titans in 2018.