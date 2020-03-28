Eric Tomlinson signs with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are bringing back a tight end who spent time with them in the early part of the 2019 season.

Eric Tomlinson posted a picture of himself signing a contract with the team to his Instagram account. He didn’t reveal any of the terms of the deal.

Tomlinson joined the Giants on September 1 last year and appeared in three games with the team before being released. He made two appearances with the Patriots and then wrapped up the season by playing three games for the Raiders. He caught one pass for one yard over the course of his travels.

The previous three years were more stable as Tomlinson played in 36 games for the Jets. He had 16 catches for 193 yards during that time.