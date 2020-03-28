Former Broncos receiver Orlando McDaniel dies from COVID-19

Getty Images

Orlando McDaniel, who played three games for the Broncos in 1982, has become the first known NFL-related death from COVID-19. McDaniel was 59.

According to The Advocate, McDaniel recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and fell ill upon his return home to Dallas-Fort Worth. He died Friday night.

McDaniel competed in track and football at LSU. He was the national runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles in 1980.

In his four-year career as a receiver at LSU, McDaniel caught 64 passes for 1,184 yards and three touchdowns.

The Broncos made him a second-round choice in 1982. McDaniel did not catch a pass in a regular-season game.

McDaniel served as the executive director and founder of the North Texas Cheetahs girls track club.