James Bradberry didn’t expect an offer from the Giants

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the negotiating window for free agents opened on March 16 that news broke of cornerback James Bradberry agreement on a deal with the Giants.

Seeing Bradberry go off the board quickly wasn’t a great surprise as he was one of the top corners on the open market, but there was some surprise for Bradberry about the team making the offer. While he was drafted in Carolina by Dave Gettleman, who is now the Giants’ General Manager, Bradberry said the interest “came out of nowhere.”

Once the Giants made their level of interest — three years and $45 million — known, Bradberry didn’t have to give the prospect of signing up with the Giants much thought.

“I didn’t even expect them to come make an offer,” Bradberry said, via the New York Post. “He already knew the type of guy I was and I knew the type of guy he was and the type of program and organization he was trying to bring and instill over there in New York. I knew it was nothing but positives.”

Bradberry is turning 27 in August, but is the elder statesman of a young cornerback group with the Giants. That group and the pass defense as a whole wasn’t good enough last season, which is why the Giants made such a strong, if unexpected, push to bring Bradberry to town.