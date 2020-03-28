John Lynch on unusual draft: “No excuses, no explanations”

Getty Images

Some teams will embrace the unusual circumstances of the 2020 draft as a way to make excuses if/when their picks become busts. 49ers G.M. John Lynch will not be using the coronavirus as CYA.

“This draft is absolutely huge for us, so there’s no excuses, no explanations,” Lynch said in a recent video he posted to Twitter, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “We’ve got to get our work done, albeit from home. We’ve been killing the Zoom meetings. I should have bought stock in Zoom.”

(Others have been buying, to the point that the SEC recently stopped the trading of Zoom Technologies stock, due to confusion with Zoom Video Communications, which is the right stock to be buying.)

Lynch also spent time encouraging those who may be feeling discouraged by current circumstances to hang in there, and to periodically call loved ones who may be feeling lonely.

“Be strong, stay at home, stay safe, and a saying that we have in the Niners building is: ‘I’ve got your back.’ At this time, never has that been more important, to have everybody else’s back,” Lynch said.

Amen to that. Do what you have to do to take care of your own physical and mental health, but also think about what you can do to help someone else’s. A text message or a phone call can go a long way toward helping a friend or a family member or a neighbor who feels trapped in their own house (or trapped in an essential job that requires them to leave the house) and terrified about how this slow-moving nightmare with no apparent resolution in sight will end.