Mickey Loomis didn’t expect to re-sign David Onyemata, Andrus Peat

Getty Images

When Drew Brees was playing out the final year of his contract in 2019, the only real concern for the Saints was that he might retire rather than sign on to extend his time in New Orleans.

General Manager Mickey Loomis had different thoughts when it came to other members of the team. Defensive tackle David Onyemata and left guard Andrus Peat were also on track for free agency and Loomis said this week that he didn’t head into last week feeling confident that they’d be back.

Both players wound up signing new deals with the Saints, however, and that qualified as a pleasant surprise for the G.M.

“I would say going into this, I don’t know that I expected to be able to get David and Andrus re-signed,” Loomis said, via the team’s website. “So I’m really happy that that happened.”

In addition to re-signing those two players, the Saints also signed safety Malcolm Jenkins and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Loomis gave Brees some credit for helping with that because his two-year, $50 million deal created “an opportunity to keep our roster together, improve our roster and be as competitive as we can be.”