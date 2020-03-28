NFL player-turned-doctor Myron Rolle on the front lines in COVID-19 fight

Getty Images

Myron Rolle took a year off from college football at Florida State to be a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, and then went to medical school after a brief NFL career. He doesn’t shy away from challenges, and now he’s facing a big one.

A neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, Rolle has been on the front lines in facing the coronavirus pandemic.

“I went down to the emergency department, and as I was walking through the emergency department I was seeing so many individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering,” Rolle told ESPN. “Our neurosurgical floor has been transformed into a floor just for COVID-19 patients.”

Rolle said the neurosurgery department and every other department are having to put anything elective on hold because of the influx of COVID-19 patients.

“Because they’re needed elsewhere, there are no masks now,” Rolle said.

The 33-year-old Rolle, who was a sixth-round pick of the Titans in 2010, is in his third year as a resident at Mass General.