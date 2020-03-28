Ravens, Derek Wolfe agree to one-year deal

Getty Images

A day after their deal with Michael Brockers fell through, the Ravens have made another addition to their defensive line.

Baltimore agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Derek Wolfe, according to multiple reports.

Wolfe has played his entire career with the Broncos, who selected him with the 36th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Last year he started the first 12 games of the season and recorded a career-high seven sacks before suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

With Wolfe and Calais Campbell coming to Baltimore this month, the Ravens have made a significant upgrade at the defensive end position. That’s been their priority this league year.

Wolfe was No. 73 on our Top 100 free agents.