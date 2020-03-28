Rolan Milligan re-signs with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts all but ensured safety Rolan Milligan would be back with the team in 2020 by tendering him as an exclusive rights free agent and Milligan took any remaining mystery out of things on Saturday.

Milligan has signed his tender to remain with the team, which comes as no surprise as his other option was not playing for anyone at all.

Milligan joined the Colts in 2018 and bounced between the practice squad and active roster the last two seasons. His 2019 season ended with a December trip to the injured reserve list.

Milligan played in 11 games last season and made one start. He recorded 15 tackles in those appearances.