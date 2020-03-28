Shelby Harris: One-year deal another chance to prove myself

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris re-signed with the Broncos on Friday after a tour of the free agent market that didn’t quite work out the way he expected.

Harris called it “interesting to go through” a process that didn’t result in the kind of multi-year offers he was hoping to see. Once the Broncos joined others in offering a shorter pact, Harris decided to stay put and position himself for another bite at the apple next year.

“Well, after the numbers weren’t what we wanted, I felt like let’s do another year, prove it to prove I can do it again and be able to hit the market again next year or re-up with the Broncos. Just another chance to go prove myself,” Harris said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Harris said he’s looking forward to a second year in head coach Vic Fangio’s system after notching 49 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 16 starts last season. He’ll be working with a new teammate in Jurrell Casey along with holdovers Mike Purcell and Dre’Mont Jones.