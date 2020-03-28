Who are the best receivers of all time?

Getty Images

In this world without live sports, we’ve got to find something to talk about. Earlier this week, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs helped fill the vacuum with one simple tweet:

“Top 5 wideouts to ever play the game . . . GO.”

Simms and I did just that on PFT Live, with a five-round draft of the best receivers in NFL history. We exempted Jerry Rice from the process, because he remains the consensus best receiver ever, and perhaps the best player to ever play at any position.

So with Rice at No. 1, where did we go from there? Find out by checking out the video. And then chime in with your thoughts below as to your own top five or as to where and how our lists are wrong.