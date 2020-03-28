Who are the most intriguing available free agents?

Getty Images

More than a week into free agency, plenty of intriguing names remain available — including a trio of No. 1 overall draft picks.

So, on Friday’s PFT Live, Peter King and I drafted the available free agents we find the most intriguing.

The video is attached. We picked three each, along with an unplanned honorable mention round.

Check it out, and tune in Monday through Friday for new daily edition of PFT Live.

And, yes, we’re still going. After a week to regroup in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve figured out a way to pull off a live show with Simms joining from house on Monday through Thursday and Peter from his home studio on Friday.