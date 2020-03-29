Anthony Castonzo sees potential to be “significantly better” than he was in 2019

Getty Images

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo wasn’t sure about continuing his playing career when the 2019 season came to an end, but he ultimately decided to sign a new deal that will keep him in Indianapolis.

Castonzo outlined the thought process behind that decision during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He said he felt well physically at the end of the year and that his knees felt better than they have in a long time, but “would have ended up shutting it down” if he thought he couldn’t turn in a better year than he had in 2019.

That prospect faded out of his mind once he started working out in the offseason.

“After the season, I kinda just went back to training as if I was gonna come back and assessed things,” Castonzo said. “When my body was way ahead of where it was last year and I kinda saw the potential to play significantly better this year than I did last year I got really excited at that opportunity. That was when I told the Colts that I’d be coming back.”

Castonzo said new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is an “exciting person to block for” and that he likes that the Colts will bring back the same offensive line as last year in their attempt to reach higher ground in the standings.