Could an isolated coronavirus-free facility be only way for NFL to play in 2020?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT
As the reality of life amid the coronavirus pandemic continues to sink in, the NFL needs to be sinking its teeth into the reality that a normal football season won’t happen this year.

Given the predictions and projections for the ongoing spread of the virus, and in light of the reality that different NFL cities will experience the brunt of the outbreak at different times, it’s not ridiculous to envision all 2020 games being played in empty stadiums.

But even if no fans are present, how will teams be able to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread through a given locker room? It’s inevitable that multiple players will test positive, and that others will end up being exposed to the virus before the players who test positive are quarantined. Entire teams could be knocked out of action if the virus starts jumping from player to player.

So even if the season proceeds without fans in attendance, we’ll have to be ready for a given player or coach or whoever to be out of action for at least a couple of weeks, without warning.

There’s another way to have football. It’s an extreme idea, one that was floated to a G.M. earlier this week and mentioned in the Sunday mailbag and repeated during a visit with WFAN on Sunday afternoon: The NFL takes all teams to a location free from coronavirus, tests everyone on the way in, and then sequesters the entire league for the full duration of the season.

The Premier League reportedly is considering this approach as a way to finish its 2019-20 season. The NFL needs to be considering the feasibility of this approach as a way to play (and televise) the 256 regular-season games and 13 postseason games of the 2020 season.

One possibility would be to find a place literally in the middle of nowhere and build enough fields to play the various games on a given Sunday (and Saturday, if college football doesn’t happen in 2020) and enough rooms to house the players, coaches, trainers, broadcasters, etc. for 17 weeks of football and four weeks of the postseason. Another possibility would be to add to the football facility at the Greenbrier in West Virginia, which currently has 710 rooms.

More rooms would have to be built, and built quickly. More fields would have to be built, and built quickly. Still, if/when the NFL decides that a normal season is an impossibility, this is the kind of approach that could preserve the TV money — and potentially add to it, if college football can’t be played and if the NFL takes over each and every weekend from the weekend after Labor Day through the Super Bowl.

Would it be better if games can be played in the existing stadiums? Sure. Would it be even better if there’s a way to play the games with fans present? Absolutely. Until that becomes a probability/certainty, the NFL needs to be thinking about other alternatives for getting the games played — and for getting them televised.

  2. THIS IS FOOTBALL!!! The lifeblood of our country. A sport in which elite gladiators play through broken bones, dislocated shoulders, torn labrums and concussed heads. A tiny flu/cold isn’t going to keep us down. The leader of our nation wants us back and we will!!

  3. If they did this, it would make sense to shorten to an 8-10 game season with an 8 team playoff. Don’t need to play division opponents twice if the one game is on a neutral field.

  4. You don’t need to build fields etc, just have the stadia complexes isolated with key staff and team housed on site. They can be tested regularly and as they’re all isolated they could safely travel in isolated fashion to each other’s similarly isolated complexes – won’t happen though.

  6. I get it, but think of the blowback if the populace is suffering. It’s logical, perhaps practical, but not sure it’s morally supportable, nor would be received favorably.

    NFL in it’s ivory tower, above it all. And what about the players, coaches, cameramen, sound technicians, announcers in regard to their families? Not sure a 6 month separation from loved ones would be tolerated.

  8. You would have to sequester (no family contact allowed):

    the refs

    the players

    the coaches

    the staff (trainers, water boys, etc)

    What about the guards and stadium maintenance personnel? Would they need to be sequestered, or kept away from the sequestered people? Make sure they don’t enter locker rooms, etc.

    Who will feed the sequestered people? You will need food pre-parers, will all food be delivered?

    It might work but I don’t think many would like it.

  9. I personally think they find a way to at least play and broadcast the games.
    How they resolve that,… I haven’t a clue.
    There’s going to be a lot of people who just don’t want to congregate and this is not going to just stop overnight. But let’s see what transpires over the next month before predicting the worst.
    Many thanks to the healthcare workers, especially in the hot spots.

  11. “A tiny flu/cold isn’t going to keep us down. The leader of our nation wants us back and we will!!”

    This is disrespectful on so many levels.

  12. Testing and vaccines will be readily available and under control by fall. If not, then adjust accordingly. Let’s get through this current crisis. Take care everyone.

  14. I love watching NFL games, but, if the risk is too great, have no problem skipping a season. It is just a game…

  15. whateverwhocaressite says: And the players’ families? This idea is absolutely moronic.
    blizzardwarning says: Not sure a 6 month separation from loved ones would be tolerated.
    ———————
    Families are already isolated – me & my disabled mom from the rest of the fold, who are also split into 3 groups. Anyway, military families are often apart. I was across the Atlantic once for 8 months back in the day – and my folks didn’t even have a phone then. We wrote a lot.

  16. You are going to mandate that the players, coaches, referees, reporters, announcers, and support crews have to remain on “campus” and never travel for the entire season?

    This idea is just short of slavery. The only think keeping it from being so is the fact that you are paying them.

    It’ll never happen. The season would be cancelled long before this happens.

    If the global economy is still shut down in September, we will ALL have a lot more to worry about than how the NFL will play the season.

  17. Really? Is the NFL gonna put signs up all around the facility, “No Coronavirus Allowed?”

  18. The COVID Kid says:
    You are going to mandate that the players, coaches, referees, reporters, announcers, and support crews have to remain on “campus” and never travel for the entire season?
    —————
    Announcers & reporters can stay at home and call it from there. Refs and skeleton staff only. Would you and your family be prepared to separate for 6 months for a million dollars? Mine would for half that and have been apart for longer for a lot less way back when I worked on subs. But again, don’t worry, it ain’t happening anyway.

