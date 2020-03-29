Jordan Howard says he’s 100 percent after 2019 shoulder injury

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Howard signed with the Dolphins this month and his first offensive touch with his new team will be his first in a long while.

Howard did not carry the ball or catch a pass after Week Nine last season and missed all but one of the Eagles’ games over the remainder of the campaign with a shoulder injury. He only played one snap in the one game he did play over that span, so it’s little surprise that he faced a question about his condition when he met with the media this week.

“I’m back to 100 percent now,” Howard said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It took a while, but I’m finally back to being 100 percent.”

Howard ran for 4.4 yards per carry when he was healthy last year, which is more than a yard per attempt more than the Dolphins managed as a team in 2019. He may get some company in the backfield via the draft, but similar production should keep him active as long as he’s healthy.