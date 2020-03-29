Marcus Mariota helping to provide 1,000 meals a day to students in Honolulu

Getty Images

With schools shut down in much of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing food to students who may have relied on school meals has been a priority to many charitable efforts.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has joined that effort in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii. Mariota’s foundation has joined an effort to provide 1,000 meals a day to public school students. The program is currently set to run through April 30 and would extend through the end of the school year on May 29 if the closure remains in place.

“I’ve been very blessed to be put in a position to help and I think that is a responsibility of mine,” Mariota said, via the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

The meals, which will be grab and go to limit interaction, will be provided at two schools in the city. There will be six hundred breakfasts and 400 lunches every weekday except for Good Friday.