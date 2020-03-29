Stephon Gilmore unsurprised by Brady leaving, unfazed by Stidham starting

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers. Many were surprised. Patriots cornerback Stephen Gilmore was not among them.

Not surprised,” Gilmore told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “A player like him, playing somewhere that long, you never can see it, but it shows you that in the National Football League it can be anyone going somewhere. It’s a business, and that’s how you have to look at it.”

The business now goes on, with Jarrett Stidham in line to become the starter. So what did Gilmore see from the fourth-round pick last season?

“He came in and worked hard and got better and better as the year went on,” Gilmore said of Stidham. “He has a strong arm. He makes some tough throws. Definitely made it hard on me in practice each and every week, going against whoever I was covering, making some great throws. It allowed me to get better in practice to prepare for the games.”

This echoes remarks made by defensive captain Devin McCourty in the aftermath of Brady’s departure. But what a guy does in practice and what he does in games, obviously, is different. Still, we’re starting to hear why the Patriots organization believes in Stidham.

It could be one of the reasons why coach Bill Belichick didn’t do more to keep Brady around for a 21st season.

5 responses to “Stephon Gilmore unsurprised by Brady leaving, unfazed by Stidham starting

  1. Brady wanting to walk was 100% about Brady wanting to walk and 0% about the Pats not wanting him. Jarrett Stidham is not the answer. Hoyer will be the Week 1 starter.

  2. The longest tenured played in New England is now Matthew Slater. That seems weird just to type.

    Oh well, life happens. New England will still compete for the division title.

  3. “Jarrett Stidham is not the answer. Hoyer will be the Week 1 starter.”

    Disagree. I think they’ll give Stidham the opening week starter unless he really stinks it up in whatever camp and preseason the teams get.

    Hoyer is a good solid backup, but he’s not a long term answer at starter

  4. Maybe Stidham is the answer, maybe he’s not, but whatever the end result is, I just know that I really liked him coming out of Auburn. He does have a big arm, and showed a lot of good leadership and toughness in college. A lot of people assume that late round picks (basically any round after the second if you’re talking quarterbacks) are developmental by default, but only quarterbacks with real potential are ACTUALLY developmental projects. As in, you actually put significant and meaningful effort into molding the player. The rest are just kind of “we’ll see what he’s got” kind of picks where you rely on the player more to catch up than you do try to build him to be a starter.

    I think Stidham has enough potential to be worth developing, is basically what I’m saying. Maybe I’m wrong, and you could certainly pick a more pro ready QB out of the box in the first round, but I thought he had good potential coming out of college. Usually those guys, the later picks with actually good potential, don’t get as much of a chance in the pros as they deserve, and Stidham has a shot now to see if he can get there.

  5. Believe the Pats got another 💎 in Stidham….. a QB with tons of talent that was the product of a poor offensive scheme & game plan his senior year that allowed him to slip in the draft & fall to the Pats in the 4th round….Pats get lucky again!!! With Jarrett in year 2 of his rookie contract, the Pats have the luxury of dealing with the salary cap mess this year & ability to put some pieces in place thru the next 2 drafts to really help him shine….& lets not forget, about 2/3’s of last years draft class will be coming back off IR to also fill some voids…… LIFE IS STILL WICKED GOOD IN PATRIOTS NATION!!!!
    Looking forward to the draft & watching Stidham’s development under BILL & JOSH’s guidance!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!!!

