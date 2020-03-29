Worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

A construction worker at SoFi Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19, Turner/AECOM Hunt confirmed in a statement.

The worker is recovering, and those who were in contact with him were notified.

It has not stopped construction on the new home of the Rams and Chargers.

Turner/AECOM Hunt said social distancing protocols are being followed.

“This includes limiting access to the personnel hoist, no gatherings over 10 people and those must maintain six-foot separation,” the statement said. “Certain tasks that require close contact are suspended or re-sequenced.”

Nine days ago, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park released a statement saying California’s “stay at home” order would not cease construction on the project.

The venue is scheduled to open later this year and will play host to Super Bowl LVI in early 2022.

A construction worker at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Construction continues on the Raiders’ new home as well.