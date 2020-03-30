After recovering from COVID-19, Sean Payton hopes his plasma can help others

Getty Images

Although much is still unknown about treating those suffering from the new coronavirus, there’s promising research that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have developed antibodies that can be used in the treatment of others suffering from the disease. Saints coach Sean Payton hopes that means he can do something to help.

Payton, who had the disease and has now recovered, told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that he’s eager to see whether he can donate his plasma for people who are currently afflicted with the virus.

“I’m in that unique group that they believe can’t get it again this season and can’t give it,” Payton said. “I’m waiting to hear if people like me are going to be able to give blood. I don’t know the specifics, whether that’s through a transfusion or plasma replacement. I know they’re looking to see if there’s a benefit to people who have had it and recovered from it and now maybe have the blood or the antibodies built up to help someone who has it. I’m waiting to hear if that’s the case and if it is, what’s the protocol and where do you go to give blood.”

The FDA recently gave emergency approval for the use of plasma from recovered patients to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. It’s possible that the antibodies in Payton’s plasma could save one of those patients.