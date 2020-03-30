Allen Robinson raising money to feed students in Chicago

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is one of many in the NFL world who has turned to helping students find food as a way to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson announced a campaign in conjunction with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to raise money for meals for students who are currently out of school. It started with a pledge last week from the Bears’ No. 12 to match $12,000 in donations, but has already gone beyond that with the help of some other Bears.

Head coach Matt Nagy matched the $12,000 donation while left tackle Charles Leno referenced his own number with a $7,200 donation. Other donations have piled up as well as the community has responded to Robinson’s campaign.

“It’s not about me doing this,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Tribune. “It’s trying to create a way for people to come together and make an impact. It’s not just me making an impact on my own. Everyone can make an impact.”

A donation of $50 provides about 80 pounds of food that can be distributed to students.