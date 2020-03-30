Blake Martinez: Packers don’t value inside linebackers as much as other teams

Getty Images

Linebacker Blake Martinez accepted a three-year, $30 million contract offer from the Giants during the negotiating window ahead of the start of the new league year earlier this month and he spoke to reporters about that decision on a Monday conference call.

One of the questions that Martinez answered had to do with whether he was surprised that the Packers didn’t make a stronger push to keep him in Green Bay. Martinez started every game for the Packers over the last three years, but he said it was clear from discussions with the team that they weren’t going to go as far as the Giants’ offer.

“I think the way they value the inside linebacker position especially in that defense, it wasn’t as valued as other places I guess in my opinion,” Martinez said. “Overall, it was one of the things where they offered me, and we were just in different wave lengths on where I valued myself and where they valued it. At the end of the day, it was one of the decisions that had to be made on both sides. It’s a business and right now I am extremely happy where I am and can’t wait to start playing for the Giants and finally get into the facility.”

Martinez was also asked about a lack of impact plays while in Green Bay and said it was a “misconception” that it isn’t part of his game. He said the Packers used him as a “clean-up crew guy” who would play off of others and “basically make them right.”

The contract he signed with the Giants suggests his new team views him differently and Martinez will have to prove them right on the field.