CFL postpones start of training camps

There’s been a lot of discussion on the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the NFL schedule, including whether the league’s training camps will be able to start on time and the Canadian Football League made a decision about their own camps on Monday.

CFL teams were set to start camp on May 17 with rookies reporting as early as May 11 for some teams. In a statement from CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrose, the league declined to set a new date as they are going to make future decisions based on the recommendations of public health officials.

“As for our future plans, we are in the hands of our public health officials, the advice they are providing governments, and the directives those governments are issuing to us all, and we acknowledge their timetable will be dictated by the virus itself. We will make further decisions when we can and share them with our fans and the public as soon as possible,” Ambrose said.

The CFL pushed back its global draft and scouting combine — for players who do not hold Canadian or American citizenship –last week, but their draft for players born in Canada remains set for April 30.