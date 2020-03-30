Dave Gettleman’s seat remains hot

Getty Images

The Giants opted after the 2019 season to fire coach Pat Shurmur and to keep G.M. Dave Gettleman. But Gettleman continues to be on notice.

In his latest mailbag for TheAthletic.com (as noticed by TheBigLead.com), Jay Glazer explained that Gettleman has one year to turn around a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015.

“He made a case to ownership to come back,” Glazer writes. “He presented a plan for how he’ll turn it around in a year. That needs to happen. If it doesn’t happen, he’ll be gone and rightfully so. If he doesn’t follow through, it’s time to go. I would hope that Gettleman has also learned a bit about himself and his interactions with people during this process. Anytime you’re on the hot seat, you have to look inside yourself and say, ‘What’s my responsibility in this?’ and make changes.”

If Gettleman goes, the Giants could be in an awkward spot with an incumbent coach and a new G.M. who may have never hired the incumbent coach. That’s why it’s always better to fire neither or both, and to ensure that both have the same accountability.

If Gettleman goes and Joe Judge stays, the next G.M. quite possibly will bide him time until the time comes to hire a new coach. And then the cycle will continue until there’s a clean sweep with new G.M. and new coach.