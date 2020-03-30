Donte Deayon re-signs with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams re-signed defensive back Donte Deayon to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team did not tender the restricted free agent.

The Rams declined the 2020 option on Nickell Robey-Coleman’s contract, allowing their nickel cornerback to leave. Deayon could compete with David Long Jr. and Darious Williams for the job to replace Robey-Coleman.

Deayon, 26, played three games for the Rams last season. He saw action on 43 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams and made three tackles.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Giants in 2016. Deayon played four games for the Giants in 2017 and four in 2018 and made 16 tackles and three pass breakups.