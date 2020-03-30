Former AFL defensive back Goldie Sellers dies at 78

Getty Images

Goldie Sellers, a cornerback and kick returner who played four years in the AFL, has died at the age of 78. Via ESPN.com, Sellers’ family announced that Sellers died due to complications from cancer.

He played in 55 career games during a pair of seasons with the Broncos (1966-67) and two more with the Chiefs (1968-69). Sellers was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV championship team.

Drafted by the Broncos in 1966 as a eighth-rounder (he was also a 20th-round pick of the Bears), Sellers had 13 career interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He scored another two touchdowns on kickoff returns with the Broncos and another on a punt return with the Chiefs.

Sellers played college football at Grambling State University, under long-time coach Eddie Robinson.

We extend our condolences to Sellers’ family, friends, and teammates.