George Kittle to make his garage workouts available to fans

Getty Images

George Kittle’s going to get a workout in, one way or another.

And he’s also not going to pass on a potential marketing opportunity.

Via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Kittle is offering fans a chance to sign up for a website which will share the workouts he’s been doing during the coronavirus lockdown.

He’s been posting clips of his workouts on social media. He’s been working with trainer Josh Cuthbert, who moved equipment into the 49ers tight end’s garage in Tennessee since team facilities and gyms everywhere are closed.

“It’s by any means necessary,” Cuthbert said of the workouts. “We are going get it in regardless of the location.”

Cuthbert mentioned that he has to rein Kittle in at times during the workouts, and that he’s cognizant of the injury history, as Kittle has dealt with shoulder problems in the past.

That’s the kind of stuff teams are usually careful to monitor with valuable players (especially at a time when they’re talking about a new game-changing contract), but at the moment, they can’t have that kind of contact.