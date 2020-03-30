Jason Licht: Bucs are focused on positions other than receiver

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked last week about the possibility of the team adding wide receiver Antonio Brown to the roster as another target for Tom Brady in their offense and he said “it’s not gonna happen.”

Arians said Brown was “not a fit in our locker room” as a third option to go with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The team did lose Breshad Perriman, who was tied for third on the team in catches last year, in free agency, so the prospect of adding another wideout isn’t totally out of left field.

If they do add one, it may not be until the draft. General Manager Jason Licht said on ESPN on Monday that the Bucs are “focused on other areas” as they move forward this offseason.

Justin Watson and Scott Miller combined for 28 catches last year and could see more playing time if the Bucs do wind up standing pat at the position in the coming weeks and months.