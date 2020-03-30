Laremy Tunsil offers to pay bills for those struggling financially

Getty Images

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is negotiating with the Texans on a deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. He isn’t waiting for a new contract to help others less fortunate, though.

Tunsil announced Monday he will help Texas and Florida families and individuals struggling during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He posted a video to his social media channels Monday, committing up to $250,000 toward coronavirus relief, including Florida Gateway Food Bank in his hometown of Lake City and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston.

Tunsil also offered to pay bills of those struggling financially.

“First and foremost, I hope everybody is staying safe, practicing your social distance and washing hands,” Tunsil said in his video. “I want to help in critical times like this. So If you have any necessities such as your light bill, your water bill, your car note, rent, etc., what I’m going to have you guys do is take a picture of that and send it to this email: Laremycares@gmail.com. My team will go through the emails and help in any way that we can.

“A huge thank you to the workers out there that are putting their life on the line daily for us. Thank you. Peace, love, prosperity and Go Texans!”