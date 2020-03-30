Marvin Jones aiming for more than 15 touchdowns next season

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is no stranger to prolific scoring days.

Jones caught four touchdown passes in a game against the Vikings last season and he also had a four-touchdown game while with the Bengals earlier in his career. Once he gets back on the field for game action next season, Jones is shooting to spend even more time in the end zone.

“I want to lead the league in — I want over 15 touchdowns,” Jones said in an Instagram video chat with Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, via MLive.com. “Forget 10, I’ve had 10 already. I want [15]. I want 1,400 [yards]. Just stuff like that that drives me and every time I step on that line — I’m going on Year 9 — but every time I step on that line, it just fuels me to be great.”

Receivers have reached the 15-touchdown milestone 33 times in NFL history with Antonio Brown’s Steelers swan song in 2018 marking the last time in happened. Jones’ teammate Kenny Golladay led the league with 11 scoring catches last year, so a healthy Matthew Stafford might help one of the Detroit wideouts make a run at the mark.