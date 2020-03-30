Phillip Lindsay on addition of Melvin Gordon: “I’m going to do my job”

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay isn’t just going to give his job away to the new guy.

But he’s not mad at Melvin Gordon either.

Lindsay told Mike Klis of KUSA that he’s not prepared to just surrender his starting job — and after rushing for over 1,000 yards there’s no real reason to.

“Melvin’s not my enemy,’’ Lindsay said. “He’s my teammate. He needs to do his job but best believe I’m going to do my job.’’

The Broncos signed Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal (while Lindsay’s still grinding away at minimum wage and waiting on his), so they clearly have a role in mind for him. But Lindsay’s not planning to concede.

“When camp comes around it’s going to be battle,’’ Lindsay said. “I’m not just going to sit there and give somebody the job. They can. But I’m going to go out there and I’m going to battle.

“I’ve heard this stuff my whole entire life. And it’s never ever panned out how everybody has wanted it to pan out. Until someone proves me wrong, I’m going to continue to do what I do.’’

The former undrafted rookie has more than earned his shot at a significant role in the Broncos offense. And again, he’s earned a raise. With a son on the way in May, his economic future ought to be on his mind.

“I feel like I’ve outplayed my contract and I deserve to take care of my family, too,’’ Lindsay said. “But I’m under contract still. For me, my mindset is to play out my contract. The fact is, nothing has to be done. You can’t make anybody do something they don’t want to do.

“And so for me, I put pen to paper, I’ll be here. I didn’t know how the contract worked but I put pen to paper for a certain number of years and I’m going to play my contract and go from there.”

The Broncos have talked about giving Lindsay a raise, but so far they haven’t adjusted his deal. He made $480,000 and $570,000 in his first two seasons, and is due the mininum $750,000 this year. His new friend making more than him only brings that into starker relief.