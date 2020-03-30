Report: Panthers not shopping Curtis Samuel

Getty Images

The Panthers have loaded up on receivers this offseason, adding Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper and Keith Kirkwood and re-signing DeAndrew White.

That gives the Panthers 10 receivers and has raised a question about whether they might be looking to trade Curtis Samuel.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers are not shopping Samuel and have no intention of trading him. Person does add, “Would they consider moving him if someone called with a strong offer? Maybe. But the Panthers are trying to give [Teddy] Bridgewater more weapons to succeed in [Joe] Brady’s offense, not fewer.”

Samuel, a second-round choice in 2017, had his most productive season in 2019. He caught 54 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns.