Ron Rivera: We’ll go into camp believing Dwayne Haskins is the starter

Getty Images

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has talked about having a competition for the starting quarterback job since taking the job early this year.

He’s talked about a healthy Alex Smith potentially being a foil for Dwayne Haskins and left the door open for the team to draft a quarterback in April. The team traded for one of Rivera’s former Panthers quarterbacks in Kyle Allen last week and Rivera put him into the competition pool, although he added that Haskins would go into such a competition in the No. 1 spot.

“That’s what we’re going into camp believing, but they’re going to compete,” Rivera said on WFNZ, via Football Morning in America. “We really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle a young guy who has a live arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I’m excited about what the potential could be.”

Allen started more games than Haskins during the 2019 season, but doesn’t have the perceived upside that comes with Haskins being a first-round pick last year. While that pick was made by a different regime in Washington, it sounds like it still gives him a leg up going into next season.