Steve Ballmer pledges more than $25 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is falling behind the NBA in one key area.

L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has, through his foundation, pledged more than $25 million to coronavirus relief efforts, according to the L.A. Times.

The Ballmer Group’s latest contribution will be used to accelerate testing for a vaccine, per the report.

The biggest donation from any NFL owner has come from Arthur Blank of the Falcons, who has kicked in more than $5.4 million. Although some may balk at the notion of publicly pressuring billionaires to contribute to the effort to beat the coronavirus and/or to help lessen its impact on a public that has in many localities helped finance football venues, sometimes the tree needs a good shaking or two.

So, at times like this, we’ll periodically shake the tree. Sort of like the billionaires do when they threaten to leave town unless the public orchard starts dropping some golden apples.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Steve Ballmer pledges more than $25 million to coronavirus relief efforts

  1. That is more like it. I am embarrassed seeing some if the amounts that some nfl owners have contributed. 500k? 1 million?

    Absolutely pathetic from some really pathetic human beings.

  8. Steve Ballmer is a Microsoft billionaire. He’s worth $52 billion. He’s the 16th richest person in the world. He only recently bought an NBA team. His donation doesn’t have anything to do with the NBA or the NFL.

  9. Steve Ballmer net worth $51.8 BILLION. $25m donation = 0.0483%
    Arthur Blank net worth $4.5 BILLION. $5.4m donation = 0.120%

    Mr. Blank is giving a lot bigger percentage of his personal net worth to relief efforts… But regardless, I’m not going to “internet shame” any billionaire who helps. I’m just glad they’re giving at all.

  10. Just because the contribution may be tax deductible–and there are limits, so it may well not all be deductible–doesn’t mean this should be dismissed. A deduction doesn’t offset taxable income dollar for dollar; that’s not how deductions work. The term “write off” is really misleading. Assuming he carries through, Ballmer is actually giving away $25 million and his taxes are not going to be reduced by anywhere near that amount in return.

  13. Kudos to everyone kicking in some of their $.

    Though if you’re going to defend Blank based on percentages, may want to consider the $700M kicked in by the state of Georgia towards his playground.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!