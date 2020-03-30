Steve Ballmer pledges more than $25 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Getty Images

The NFL is falling behind the NBA in one key area.

L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has, through his foundation, pledged more than $25 million to coronavirus relief efforts, according to the L.A. Times.

The Ballmer Group’s latest contribution will be used to accelerate testing for a vaccine, per the report.

The biggest donation from any NFL owner has come from Arthur Blank of the Falcons, who has kicked in more than $5.4 million. Although some may balk at the notion of publicly pressuring billionaires to contribute to the effort to beat the coronavirus and/or to help lessen its impact on a public that has in many localities helped finance football venues, sometimes the tree needs a good shaking or two.

So, at times like this, we’ll periodically shake the tree. Sort of like the billionaires do when they threaten to leave town unless the public orchard starts dropping some golden apples.