Tua Tagovailoa ready to compete without any restrictions

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa’s plan to work out for scouts next month and to be re-examined by NFL team doctors has not gone as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The quarterback’s rehab, though, has gone as expected.

Or maybe even better than expected.

Chris Abott, the president and COO of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports that Tagovailoa is fully cleared and “ready to compete without any restrictions.”

Dr. Chip Routt repaired Tagovailoa’s injured hip during a Nov. 18 surgery in Houston. Tagovailoa then returned to Alabama for three months of rehab at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.

Dr. Lyle Cain, an orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at the Andrews Center, deems Tagovailoa’s progress remarkable.

“I am extremely pleased,” Cain told Edholm. “If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he’d be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he’s done extremely well for where he started out.”

Tagovailoa posted a video to his Twitter account a week ago while working out in Nashville with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.