Xavier Rhodes: Getting cut was a “reality check”

Getty Images

Things went downhill quickly for cornerback Xavier Rhodes in Minnesota.

The 2013 Vikings first-round pick was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, which was the first year of a five-year contract that looked like it would make Rhodes a fixture on the defense for at least that long. Rhodes’ play took a turn for the worse from there, however, and he wound up getting cut earlier this month as the Vikings opted to create cap space rather than hope for a rebound.

Rhodes landed a one-year contract with the Colts to see if that rebound can happen in Indianapolis. He spoke to reporters on Monday for the first time since signing that deal and said that getting released was a “reality check” about where his career has gone.

“You have to prove yourself every day,” Rhodes said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

Rhodes will have a couple of familiar faces to turn to as he tries to make a new go of it with the Colts. Cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon and safeties coach Alan Williams both coached in Minnesota during Rhodes’ earlier days with the Vikings, so perhaps they can help him find a way to tap into what’s been missing from his game in recent days.